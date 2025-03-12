Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is a U.S. company specializing in innovative bedding solutions, particularly renowned for its adjustable mattresses. Users can customize the firmness or softness of their mattress according to their individual preferences, utilizing a remote control or a smartphone app to adjust
Sleep Number Crashes As Risks Are Mounting, But Not Everything Is Lost
Summary
- SNBR stock crashed almost 42% on its earnings release and closed at a 52-week low, reflecting a myriad of risks investors are worried about.
- As consumer confidence slumps, the expected rebound in the U.S. mattress industry may not happen in 2025 yet, while tariffs are a key risk to SNBR’s margins and liquidity.
- The recently announced CEO change and open misalignment with major shareholder Stadium Capital on Board changes are creating additional uncertainty.
- On the flip side, risks are now largely priced in, meaning that any improvement in consumer sentiment could become a material upside catalyst.
- While I maintain my HOLD rating, this is a high-risk / high-reward bet for risk-tolerant traders, not suited for value or quality investors.
