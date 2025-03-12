Overview

The next phase of the evolving trade war that is both a cause and effect of strain in the traditional US alliance, in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific has begun. The US has imposed 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. Despite lobbying from various countries, no exemptions were announced. The EU quickly announced retaliation, but the measures do not go into effect for a month, which allows time for negotiations. The dollar is a little firmer against most foreign currencies today, but is mostly consolidating ahead of the North American session, which features a likely rate cut by the Bank of Canada and the US February CPI.

Benchmark 10-year yields, which leaving aside Australia and New Zealand, where the 6-7 bp rise was a bit of catch-up, the major bond markets are quiet. Most European yields are +/- less than a basis point and the US 10-year Treasury is slipping below 4.27%. Yesterday's $58 bln three-year note sale produced a small tail but firm demand. The Treasury Dept is back today looking to sell $39 bln 10-year notes, with no rate concession and a soft dollar environment. Leaving aside China and Hong Kong, and Australia, many of the large Asia Pacific equity markets rose today and the MSCI regional index looks to have snapped a three-day slide. Europe's Stoxx 600 (STOXX) is rising for the first time in five sessions, and US index futures are enjoying a firmer tone. Gold settled above $2900 yesterday and rose to $2925, a little above yesterday's high, before consolidating. April WTI is holding above $66 after falling to about $65.30 yesterday.

USD: The Dollar Index remains pinned near yesterday's low (~103.20) and has not been above 103.70. It has fallen nearly 4% this month so far to reach its lowest level since the middle of