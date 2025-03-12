XLE: Oil Price May Temporarily Crash Without SPR Refill (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • The energy sector began its correction around inauguration day, ahead of other sectors, a potential sign of an impending recession.
  • Geopolitical risks and supply constraints may push oil prices up long-term, but current demand slowdown, currency volatility, and tariffs present headwinds.
  • Trump's plan to rapidly refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve looks less likely. SPR purchases are slower under the new administration than Biden's in 2024, weakening the demand outlook.
  • XLE remains my favorite sector ETF if we take a five-year outlook, but I expect the fund will trade lower over the coming months if the energy demand outlook falters.
  • Trump cannot keep gasoline prices and inflation low while boosting energy company profits and drilling activity. I expect Trump's administration will favor low gasoline prices at the expense of drilling.

The energy sector has suffered greatly from the ongoing market correction. The SPDR Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is roughly even for the year but down around 7% since Trump took office. Although most US indices peaked around mid-February, the Energy sector's

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

