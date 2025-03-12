Financial markets have been dealing with renewed volatility as investors grapple with trade and economic uncertainty. Brad Simpson, Chief Wealth Strategist with TD Wealth, speaks with MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell about what investors should consider when thinking about market volatility and
Brad Simpson On Assessing Investment Strategies Amid Market Uncertainties
Summary
- What investors should be thinking about during volatile times.
- Making sense of the current wave of market volatility.
- What it means for markets when the whole world seems different.
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.