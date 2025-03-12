Front running is a trading practice that's based on knowledge of the future. If you're a trader, and you know that an upcoming event will affect the market, you can make trades that will be to your advantage both before and
U.S.-China Trade Boosted By Frontrunning
Summary
- Front running is a trading practice that's based on knowledge of the future. If you're a trader, and you know that an upcoming event will affect the market, you can make trades that will be to your advantage both before and after the future event takes place.
- Over the last six months, we've focused a lot of attention on how China acted to frontrun anti-free trade policies announced by the Biden-Harris administration.
- The numbers have been big enough to affect the trajectory of the total value of goods traded between the two nations during the latter portion of 2024, moderately reversing what had been a long running downward trend that began after the Biden-Harris administration announced it would impose restrictions on trade between the U.S. and China in September 2022.
