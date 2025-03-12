In the last several months, movements within the bond market have left investors with questions about the future path of interest rates and whether they’ve missed the chance to lock in attractive long-term yields, particularly in high-yield bonds. The short answer
How Smart High-Yield Investments Can Benefit Portfolios
Summary
- Though the pace and magnitude of future rate cuts have evolved, all-in yields remain attractive relative to their 20-year history, and company fundamentals remain robust.
- Recent readings of the consumer price index have been above estimates, and inflation expectations have also increased, largely driven by the potential impact of proposed tariffs, changes in immigration policy and a greater potential fiscal deficit from an unfunded extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
- This shift in market expectations highlights the importance of evaluating if high yield fits in an investor’s portfolio and how an asset manager can help an investor manage a high-yield allocation in service of specific investment goals.
