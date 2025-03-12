Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is a stealth AI and defense manufacturing play, benefiting from booming AI server demand and US government supply chain reshoring. Its robust backlog, expanding margins, and strong FCF support long-term growth. Celestica is experiencing strong business growth
Celestica: The Overlooked AI Winner
Summary
- Celestica reported Q4-CY24 revenue of $2.55B (+19% YoY), with CCS segment revenue surging 30% YoY to $1.74B.
- Full-year CY25 revenue is projected at $10.7B (+11% YoY), with adjusted EPS expected to hit $4.75 (+22% YoY).
- HPS within CCS grew 65% YoY, driven by AI-driven data center and networking demand.
- Celestica trades at a forward P/E of 18.1x, ~20% below the industry median, while the PEG ratio suggests strong upside.
- 73% of revenue comes from top 10 customers, creating concentration risk; Q4-25 growth visibility remains uncertain.
