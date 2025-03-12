LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:LX) is up a staggering 394% in the last five months, rising from $1.67 on September 19th 2024 to $8.70 on February 19th 2025. Is LexinFintech an
LexinFintech Not As Good As Profit Increase Suggests
Summary
- LexinFintech's 37% profit increase is overshadowed by concerns about its Cayman Islands structure, posing potential regulatory and legal risks for U.S. investors.
- Despite user growth, LexinFintech's loan originations and balances are declining, with increasing delinquencies and charge-offs indicating deteriorating loan quality.
- The company's recent profit spike is driven by changes in financial guarantee derivatives, while operating costs outpace revenue growth.
- Given the structural risks and variable earnings, I cannot recommend investing in LexinFintech; other companies offer similar business models without these regulatory uncertainties.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.