Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio Q4 2024 Review

Fidelity Investments
645 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Health care stocks returned -9.75% in the final quarter of 2024, according to the MSCI U.S. IMI Health Care 25/50 Index, widely lagging the 2.41% gain of the broad-based S&P 500® index.
  • Stock selection and industry positioning contributed to the fund's performance versus the MSCI health care index in the fourth quarter.
  • Other tailwinds in biotech include a decrease in the cost of genome sequencing, the expansion of cell-based therapies and the accelerated pace of drug discovery.

Stethoscope with financial statement, calculator, pen

courtneyk

Investment Approach

  • Fidelity® Select Health Care Portfolio is a sector-based, equity-focused strategy that seeks to outperform its benchmark through active management.
  • Stock picking is the core of our investment process and relies on fundamental, bottom-up research. We look to leverage

This article was written by

Fidelity Investments
645 Followers
Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

Recommended For You

About FSPHX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FSPHX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSPHX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News