The February CPI came in lower than expected across the board. The cooler-than-forecast report was just what the bulls were looking for after a volatile start to the year. The S&P 500 (SP500) was up 1.2% in
Cool February CPI Sparks A Stock Market Rebound, Volatility Remains High
Summary
- February CPI came in lower than expected, with headline CPI rising just 0.22% and core CPI up 0.23%, easing inflation concerns.
- Year-on-year core CPI is the lowest since April 2021 at 3.12%, with much softer energy prices benefiting consumers at the headline level.
- The cool CPI report provides the Fed with the potential to cut rates as soon as May, though no change is expected at next week's meeting.
- Investors welcomed the report, but US recession risk has risen to 40%, highlighting ongoing economic uncertainties.
