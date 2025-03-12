The Federal Reserve may continue to be patient before deciding on the next change in monetary policy, but the Treasury market isn’t waiting and has been rapidly adjusting to changing expectations for the economy that reflect forecasts
Treasury Market Pricing In Higher Odds For Rate Cuts
Summary
- The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield, which is seen as a market proxy for rate expectations, has fallen in recent weeks and is now pricing in higher odds that the central bank will reduce its target rate.
- The 2-year yield traded at 3.94% yesterday, close to the lowest level since October and well below the current 4.25%-4.50% Fed funds target range.
- The Treasury market appears to be anticipating that a more dovish policy stance is brewing, based on the slide in the 2-year yield.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.
