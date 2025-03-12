Beyond Nvidia: A New AI Investment Framework

Summary

  • While Nvidia (NVDA) has been the undisputed winner in the AI boom, the market is shifting its focus beyond chipmakers to companies integrating AI into their business models.
  • We need to explore how AI investment strategies are evolving from CapEx spenders vs. receivers to CapEx beneficiaries - companies that reap AI-driven profits without heavy infrastructure investment.
  • I’ve been researching several AI-related companies, trying to determine which ones stand to benefit the most over the next 18 months, given the current state of AI.
  • Starting from Ram Ahluwalia’s CapEx receivers/spenders thesis, I’ve expanded the framework to include the application layer.

The AI investment landscape is evolving. While Nvidia (NVDA) has been the undisputed winner in the AI boom, the market is shifting its focus beyond chipmakers to companies integrating AI into their business models. We need to explore

