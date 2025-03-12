Their Rockets Won't Blow Up, But The Stock Might -- Initiating Rocket Lab At Buy

Mar. 12, 2025 11:00 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) StockRKLB
The Techie
1.1K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Rocket Lab USA's stock crashed 35% over the past month on investor panic about the Neutron launch delay and lower guide for next quarter.
  • Panic was blown out of proportion; this was a temporary setback, but the bigger picture for Rocket Lab's growth story remains intact.
  • News broke Tuesday that the company is acquiring Mynaric, aka expanding their operations, and they sit on a robust $1.05 billion backlog.
  • Launch is their fastest growing segment, and I expect it to bring in more money this year with 20 launches scheduled compared to 16 last year.
  • I hereon share my sentiment on Rocket Lab and why I think RKLB stock will be an outperformer in 2025.

Missile launch at night. The elements of this image furnished by NASA.

Elen11

Investment Thesis

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) has a jam-packed 2025 schedule filled with new launches as well as acquisitions. I'm initiating the stock with a buy. Not too big, not too small, Rocket Lab sits in a strategic position

This article was written by

The Techie
1.1K Followers
I’m a retired Wall Street PM specializing in TMT; since kickstarting my career, I’ve spent over two decades in the market navigating the technology landscape, focusing on risk mitigation through the dot com bubble, credit default of ‘08, and, more recently, with the AI boom. In one word, what I’d like my service to revolve around is momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RKLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RKLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RKLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News