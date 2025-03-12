Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) is a mortgage REIT that manages a portfolio of loans and mortgage securities. Quoting a yield of 11% right now, it likely entices many income investors. In looking at its history of dividend cuts, the
Ellington Financial: History Of Cuts Explains High Yield
Summary
- Ellington Financial offers a high 11% yield but has a history of dividend cuts due to interest rate fluctuations and financing issues.
- The investment strategy includes a portfolio heavily weighted towards credit assets, with significant leverage and non-recourse HMBS-related obligations.
- The future outlook hinges on Federal Reserve rate cuts improving interest spreads, but high leverage poses liquidity risks, especially with potential repurchase obligations.
- Given the risks and historical dividend cuts, the 11% yield is not enticing enough, making EFC better suited as a Hold.
