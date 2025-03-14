45 Articles From Best Small/Micro Cap Idea Investing Competition

Summary

  • Here is a list of all entries from the recent Best Small/Micro Cap Idea Competition.
  • We received 45 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

Below is a list of all 45 articles from the recent Best Small/Micro Cap Idea investing competition.

No.

Title

Analyst

1.

Dine Brands: I'm A Buyer At 4.5x Free Cash Flow And A 7% Dividend Yield

Weighing Machine

2.

Blue Bird: Past Underperformance, But Long-Term Potential Is Too Good To Ignore - Reiterating Buy

Research Wise

3.

TV Asahi: ABEMA Inflection And Cost Control Ahead Of MediaCity 2026

Valkyrie Trading Society

4.

Byrna Technologies: At The Beginning Of A Growth Cycle

Stephen Tobin

5.

Ferrotec: Expenses Elevated By Significant Capacity Investments Imminently Online

Valkyrie Trading Society

6.

Phibro Animal Health Is Cruising With Its Recent Zoetis Acquisition

Myriam Alvarez

7.

JAKKS Pacific: Upcoming Strong Performance Makes It A Buy

Andriy Blokhin

8.

SmartRent: Very Messy But Undervalued Nonetheless

Asset Alchemist

9.

ACM Research: A Clean Way To Invest In China's WFE Localization

Ahmed Abdelazim

10.

Clipper Realty: Remarkable Q4 Reignites Bull Case, 9.3% Dividend Yield A Strong Buy

Pacifica Yield

11.

Blaize Holdings: Why I Am Betting On This AI Hardware And Software Small Cap

Geneva Investor

12.

Little Known DXP Enterprises Checks A Lot Of Peter Lynch 'Perfect Stock' Boxes

Marc Gerstein

13.

Cardiff Oncology: Pioneering RAS-Mutated Cancer Therapies With Onvansertib

BioCGT Investor

14.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals: A Gradual Strategy

Fundamental Options

15.

Community Healthcare Trust: Accretive Acquisitions Ahead

Ivo Kolchev

16.

Gambling.com Group Limited: The Gaming Growth Pure Play Bet

Mike Fay

17.

IperionX Limited: A Small-Cap Titan With High Growth Potential

Akim Guerreiro

18.

Pagaya: Severely Undervalued Despite Improving Business Performance

Ahmed Abdelazim

19.

Aurora Cannabis: This Phoenix Has Risen From The Ashes (Strong Buy Initiation)

PropNotes

20.

Udemy On The Rise: Inside Its Game-Changing Strategy To Dominate EdTech

Weebler Finance

21.

Organigram Is A Small-Cap Bargain

Alan Brochstein, CFA

22.

Calibre Mining: The Valentine Pour Isn't Baked In Yet

Dan Stringer

23.

Mainstreet Equity: Under The Radar For Far Too Long

Kevin Shan

24.

eGain Q2: Expecting Strong Momentum In AI Knowledge Management To Continue

Sandeep Nital David

25.

Mission Produce: A Small-Cap Avocado Stock For The Short And Long Term

Akim Guerreiro

26.

Okeanis Eco Tankers: The Primary Beneficiary Of Trade Deals And Sanctions

Melissa Tucker

27.

Evolv: Huge Upside Potential From A Life-Saving Technology

Tangerine Tan Capital

28.

Dine Brands: Huge Fundamental Upside If Business Returns To Growth

Stock Scanner

29.

Azul's Flight To Recovery: Merger, Deleverage, And Survival

Bernard Zambonin

30.

Allogene: Assessing The Pipeline, Competitive Landscape, And Opportunities

BioCGT Investor

31.

Natural Gas Services: Horsepower In This Small-Cap Stock

Akim Guerreiro

32.

Kraken Robotics: It's A Very Good Time To Buy

Emmanuel Onwusah

33.

Centerspace: Shares Remain Attractive Even As NOI Growth Moderates

Ivo Kolchev

34.

Opera Stock Is Too Cheap--Here's Why I'm Buying

Grassroots Trading

35.

Freehold Royalties: A Well-Covered 8%+ Yield At A Discount To Peers

Dan Stringer

36.

Embecta: Weak Outlook But Mouth-Watering Valuation Skew Risk-Reward In Favour

Alpha Mantra

37.

OTC Markets Group: The Moat-Rich, Undervalued Trading System Operator Under Our Noses

Oliver Mitchell

38.

Bristow Group: Undervalued, Profitable, And Ready For Takeoff

Grassroots Trading

39.

Undervalued And AI-Driven: Why IBEX Looks Like A Buy

Grassroots Trading

40.

Smallcap Eyecare Pharma Company Harrow Health Has Two Major Catalysts For 2025

Rational Expectations

41.

Endeavour Silver: Enhanced Profitability, Production Gains Make It A Buy

Bob Kirtley

42.

Kraken Robotics: OEM Partnerships Not Fully Priced In And Favorable Macro Tailwinds

Singularity Insights

43.

RF Industries Targets Potentially High Growth Markets

Patient Tech Investor

44.

High Tide Has A Killer Business Model

Blake Downer

45.

Cadeler: Buy Before A New 'Green Wave' Emerges

Adam Rosander

