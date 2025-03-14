45 Articles From Best Small/Micro Cap Idea Investing Competition

Below is a list of all 45 articles from the recent Best Small/Micro Cap Idea investing competition.
|
No.
|
Title
|
Analyst
|
1.
|
Dine Brands: I'm A Buyer At 4.5x Free Cash Flow And A 7% Dividend Yield
|
2.
|
Blue Bird: Past Underperformance, But Long-Term Potential Is Too Good To Ignore - Reiterating Buy
|
3.
|
TV Asahi: ABEMA Inflection And Cost Control Ahead Of MediaCity 2026
|
4.
|
5.
|
Ferrotec: Expenses Elevated By Significant Capacity Investments Imminently Online
|
6.
|
Phibro Animal Health Is Cruising With Its Recent Zoetis Acquisition
|
7.
|
8.
|
9.
|
ACM Research: A Clean Way To Invest In China's WFE Localization
|
10.
|
Clipper Realty: Remarkable Q4 Reignites Bull Case, 9.3% Dividend Yield A Strong Buy
|
11.
|
Blaize Holdings: Why I Am Betting On This AI Hardware And Software Small Cap
|
12.
|
Little Known DXP Enterprises Checks A Lot Of Peter Lynch 'Perfect Stock' Boxes
|
13.
|
Cardiff Oncology: Pioneering RAS-Mutated Cancer Therapies With Onvansertib
|
14.
|
15.
|
16.
|
17.
|
IperionX Limited: A Small-Cap Titan With High Growth Potential
|
18.
|
Pagaya: Severely Undervalued Despite Improving Business Performance
|
19.
|
Aurora Cannabis: This Phoenix Has Risen From The Ashes (Strong Buy Initiation)
|
20.
|
Udemy On The Rise: Inside Its Game-Changing Strategy To Dominate EdTech
|
21.
|
22.
|
23.
|
24.
|
eGain Q2: Expecting Strong Momentum In AI Knowledge Management To Continue
|
25.
|
Mission Produce: A Small-Cap Avocado Stock For The Short And Long Term
|
26.
|
Okeanis Eco Tankers: The Primary Beneficiary Of Trade Deals And Sanctions
|
27.
|
28.
|
Dine Brands: Huge Fundamental Upside If Business Returns To Growth
|
29.
|
30.
|
Allogene: Assessing The Pipeline, Competitive Landscape, And Opportunities
|
31.
|
32.
|
33.
|
Centerspace: Shares Remain Attractive Even As NOI Growth Moderates
|
34.
|
35.
|
Freehold Royalties: A Well-Covered 8%+ Yield At A Discount To Peers
|
36.
|
Embecta: Weak Outlook But Mouth-Watering Valuation Skew Risk-Reward In Favour
|
37.
|
OTC Markets Group: The Moat-Rich, Undervalued Trading System Operator Under Our Noses
|
38.
|
Bristow Group: Undervalued, Profitable, And Ready For Takeoff
|
39.
|
40.
|
Smallcap Eyecare Pharma Company Harrow Health Has Two Major Catalysts For 2025
|
41.
|
Endeavour Silver: Enhanced Profitability, Production Gains Make It A Buy
|
42.
|
Kraken Robotics: OEM Partnerships Not Fully Priced In And Favorable Macro Tailwinds
|
43.
|
44.
|
45.