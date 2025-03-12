Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is down almost 30% over the past month, another stock shaken by the macro-uncertainty amid President Trump's tariffs and tough trade policies, along with recent incidents in the airline industry. This
Delta Air Lines: Q1 Setbacks Highlight Airline Risks
Summary
- Delta's stock dropped 30% due to macro-uncertainty and recent airline incidents, highlighting its vulnerability to disruptive events despite improved fundamentals.
- Delta's 2024 financials showed revenue up 6.2% and operating cash flow improvement, but debt remains a concern with $16.2B in obligations.
- Lowered Q1 guidance due to tragic incidents and economic sentiment, yet management remains optimistic about meeting financial goals and reducing debt.
- Fair value for Delta is around $45, but risks warrant a margin of safety, maintaining a Hold rating despite positive trends and management's efforts.
