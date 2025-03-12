ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Paul Goldberg

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to ABM's first quarter 2025 earnings call. My name is Paul Goldberg, and I'm the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at ABM. With me today are Scott Salmirs, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Earl Ellis, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that earlier this morning, we issued our press release announcing our first quarter 2025 financial results and outlook. A copy of that release and an accompanying slide presentation can be found on our website, abm.com. After Scott and Earl's prepared remarks, we will host a Q&A session.

But before we begin, I would like to remind you that our call and presentation today contains predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements. Our use of the words estimate, expect and similar expressions are intended to identify these statements and they represent our current judgment of what the future holds. While we believe them to be reasonable, these statements