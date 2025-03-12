Back in September I wrote about consumer robotics company iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT), of Roomba fame. I didn’t care much for their business prospects after the Amazon acquisition fell apart earlier in 2024, but I gave them a hold because they had
iRobot Stock Drops Calamitously As Fallout From Post-Amazon Struggles Mounts
Summary
- iRobot's business prospects have deteriorated significantly since the Amazon acquisition fell through, leading to massive layoffs and growing losses.
- Q4 earnings were disastrous, missing guidance and showing worsening gross margins due to excess inventory and lower sales volumes.
- iRobot's future is uncertain, with substantial doubts about its viability within the next 12 months, despite ongoing discussions with its primary lender.
- Downgrade to a sell rating due to bleak outlook; survival hinges on new Roombas being a hit, which seems unlikely.
