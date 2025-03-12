Broadcom Stock: 20% Dip Spells Buying Opportunity -- Buy

  • Broadcom stock got lumped into the AI sell-off, down 20% YTD, on investor panic, but it shouldn't have been.
  • AVGO is one of the best-standing AI trades that remains viable in 2025 and is trading at a discount.
  • AVGO's networking chips, storage technology transition and even the software side of the business, in addition to growing ASIC customer base, should help carry margins higher and expand SAM.
  • Risks remain on the table, specifically Apple's move to in-house Wi-Fi chips with Apple being a 20% customer. We think AI positioning will offset the worst.
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is down 20% YTD. The stock erased all its post-earnings gains from last week this Monday, down 21.5% over the past month and roughly 3% over the past three days. Since our last buy call, the stock is down 16%, underperforming

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
9.82K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

