Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kate Africk - Head, IR

Stan Chia - CEO

Larry Fey - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig-Hallum Capital

Dan Kurnos - the Benchmark Company

Maria Ripps - Canaccord

Cameron Mansson-Perrone - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Marok - Raymond James

Curtis Nagle - Bank of America

Jason Bazinet - Citi

Thomas Forte - Maxim Group

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Vivid Seats Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A. I would now like to turn the call over to Kate Africk.

Kate Africk

Good morning, and welcome to Vivid Seats fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Kate Africk, Head of Investor Relations at Vivid Seats. Joining me today to discuss Vivid Seats' results are Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer; and Larry Fey, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, everyone should have access to our fourth quarter earnings press release which we released earlier this morning. The press release as well as supplemental earnings slides are available on the Investor Relations page of Vivid Seats' website at investors.vividseats.com.

During the course of today's call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including the risks and uncertainties described in our earnings press release, our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

On today's call, we will refer to adjusted EBITDA, cash generation and last 12 months net leverage, which are non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for our investors. To the extent reasonably available, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable