Tesla Stock: Generational Buying Opportunity (Rating Upgrade)

Victor Dergunov
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s stock has plummeted by 57% from its peak, presenting a buying opportunity in the $220-200 range for long-term investors.
  • Despite recent volatility, Tesla is positioned for substantial growth, with the updated Model Y expected to boost sales and ASP.
  • Q1 deliveries and earnings may fall short due to sales declines and Elon Musk's controversial actions, with estimated deliveries around 360K.
  • Combined Q1 sales could be around $21.8 billion, significantly lower than consensus estimates, contributing to the recent stock decline.
  • Despite these near term concerns, sentiment could soon shift, driving the TSLA stock price much higher.

Tesla store exterior in indoor shopping mall in Tyson"s Corner, Virginia for electric cars, sign closeup, Elon Musk"s company

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Less than three short months ago, the sentiment surrounding Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was ecstatic. Tesla was flying high on FSD, Optimus Prime, and other optimism, while having CEO Elon Musk buddy/buddy with the President painted a false

Are You Getting The Returns You Want?

  • Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2024 69% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
  • The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
  • Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.

All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!

Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market for less than $1 a day!

This article was written by

Victor Dergunov
51.34K Followers

Hi, I’m Victor Dergunov, MBA, and I’ve been an active investor for over 20 years. My passion for investing started early, and I’ve spent two decades honing strategies that consistently deliver results. Whether it's tech giants like Apple and Tesla or opportunities in commodities and crypto, I provide diversified insights to help you succeed. Join me, and let’s take your investing to the next level.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diversified portfolio with hedges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News