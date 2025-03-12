Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference Transcript

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference March 12, 2025 8:00 AM ET

All right, perfect. We’ll get started. Welcome everyone to Cantor’s Day 2 Technology Conference. My name is CJ Muse, semiconductor equipment analyst, and it is my pleasure to host Applied Materials. And we have Brice Hill, Chief Financial Officer. Welcome.

Good morning, CJ. Thanks for inviting Applied Materials. Great to be here.

Awesome. So I thought for all semi equipment companies, I’d start with your favorite question, the industry’s favorite question, where are we in the cycle? I think across the board, most equipment companies espoused a view of WFE up mid single digits with everyone taking share, which likely means maybe the growth rate could be a little bit better than that. But to take a step back, I guess, how are you seeing the landscape? What are the puts and takes that you’re focused on? And if you have an early view or thoughts on 2026, we’d love to hear that as well.

All right, thanks, CJ. Well, definitely, we view the market as secular growth. If you look at the last 10 years from a semiconductor equipment perspective, I think there is growth in 8 out of those 10 years and either in the two that were not growth we’re very small, so our – very small declines. So our perspective is that this is a secular growth business. You should – if you zoom out far enough, you should expect it to grow every single year. And if you look at our planning, what Applied Materials does from an investment, from a CapEx, from an R&D perspective, certainly that should come through in our business model that we’re planning for secular growth in this business. Over those 10