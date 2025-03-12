Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Charlotte Cowley – Director-Strategic Finance
Stuart Simpson – Chief Executive Officer
Si Davies – Chief Test Pilot
Conference Call Participants
Savi Syth – Raymond James
Austin Moeller – Canaccord Genuity
Edison Yu – Deutsche Bank
Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright
Chris Pierce – Needham & Company
Jesse Sobelson – Boral Capital
Operator
Good morning. My name is Jail and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Vertical Aerospace's 2024 Full Year Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]
I would now like to turn the call over to Charlotte Cowley, Director of Strategic Finance at Vertical Aerospace. You may begin your conference.
Charlotte Cowley
Hello, everybody. Good afternoon or good morning depending on where you're listening from. I am Charlotte Cowley, Director of Strategic Finance at Vertical Aerospace and I'm delighted to welcome you to our 2024 full year earnings call today.
Before we get started, I would like to remind you that during today's call we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. We've posted an accompanying slide deck to the Investor Relations web section of our website at investors.verticalaerospace.com, which contains information and cautionary warnings on forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion about these risks and uncertainties, we have filed a 20-F with the
- Read more current EVTL analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts