Arcutis Biotherapeutics: Topical Derm Player Continues To Execute

Jonathan Faison
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Arcutis is a rare topical dermatology player with accelerating launch metrics and continued growth ahead via indication expansion for lead product Zoryve.
  • After taking partial profits, the stock still accounts for 7.5% of my Core Biotech portfolio.
  • Zoryve currently has ~3% market share in approved indications and management thinks 15% or above is within the realm of possibility.
  • Balance sheet remains solid, revenue growth is steady, and the stock is starting to appeal to generalist growth investors.
  • I continue to hold my remaining shares patiently as I anticipate continued execution by management and revenue acceleration in the 2025 to 2026 timeframe.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) are down 8% over the last three years, but have returned 50%-plus over the trailing twelve months.

Even after taking partial profits multiple times, the stock accounts for 7.5% of my Core Biotech portfolio.

This article was written by

Jonathan Faison
17.19K Followers

Jonathan Faison is a biotech investor with over 15 years of biotech investing experience.

He leads the Investing Group ROTY Biotech Community, a community of 600+ experienced biotech investors, profitable traders, industry veterans and novices. Members receive access to model portfolios, high conviction ideas and a very active, helpful Live Chat.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARQT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

