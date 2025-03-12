Market Jitters Hand IPO Wannabes A Thorny Dilemma
Summary
- Monday’s market selloff and surging volatility may give IPO hopefuls like Klarna, CoreWeave and others pause for thought.
- Buyout barons like Blackstone, Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman – who were lining up a possible $50 billion IPO of medical supplies provider Medline according to a Reuters report – need to get cash back to their investors to kickstart a new fundraising cycle.
- The supposed boom year of 2025 is rapidly turning into anything but.
