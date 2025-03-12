Alcoa Corporation (AA) J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference March 12, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Okay. Good morning and welcome to the second day of JPMorgan's Industrial Conference. My name is Bill Peterson, US Metals and Mining Analyst. I'm really pleased to have Alcoa join this year's conference, and we have Molly Beerman, with us today. So, thanks for joining our conference.

And this has been webcast, but, we like to start off it's always good to provide a brief overview of the business maybe including, the company's vertical integration, global footprint, and maybe summarizing major developments over the past year and maybe any other way you'd like to kick us off today. So, thanks again.

Molly Beerman

Okay. Thanks, Bill, and thank you everyone for your time today and today's discussion about Alcoa. So, let me start with that brief overview of the company. Alcoa is a pure-play aluminum company. We're integrated and organized across two business segments, alumina and aluminum. We have 26 locations across nine countries and 13,900 employees.

Within our alumina assets, of the top -- our top five mines are among the 20 largest outsides of China, as well as our top five refineries. Within aluminum, we have 11 smelters. They operate on 87% renewable energy. We have an advantage in the industry. Our carbon intensity is one-third of the industry average.

Our locations have logistical advantages as well. They are located near our primary markets in North America and Europe. We have many achievements 2024. We hit, great statistics on our safety. We had production records in five of our smelters. We delivered a $645 million improvement program ahead of time. We announced and completed the acquisition of Illumina Limited. We initiated the sale of our stake in