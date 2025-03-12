Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) have been glued around the $200 mark since 2021. In the summer, I believed that the company was on an acquisition spree as the diversified industrial conglomerate continued to make tweaks to its portfolio.
Honeywell: Puzzling And Continued M&A Ahead Of The Break-Up
Summary
- Honeywell's shares have been stagnant around $200 since 2021, with the company undergoing acquisitions and preparing for a major break-up into three segments next year.
- The diversified industrial conglomerate has a $38 billion revenue, with aerospace and industrial automation as its largest segments, but has shown flattish sales over the past decade.
- Recent acquisitions and divestments aim to boost growth, but the upcoming split into Automation, Aerospace, and Advanced Materials adds near term complexity.
- Trading at 20 times forward earnings, Honeywell's shares are not cheap, and significant effort is needed to create real shareholder value post-separation.
