InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

NSPR (NASDAQ:NSPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marvin Slosman - CEO

Craig Shore - CFO

Shane Gleason - CCO

Webb Campbell - IR, Gilmartin Group

Conference Call Participants

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Frank Takkinen - Lake Street Capital Markets

Richard Nesbitt - InspireMD

Operator

Hello and welcome to InspireMD's fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over to Webb Campbell from Gilmartin Group for introductory disclosures. Please go ahead.

Webb Campbell

Thank you for joining us for the InspireMD fourth quarter 2024 conference call. Joining us today from InspireMD are Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer, and Craig Shore, Chief Financial Officer.

During the call, management will be making forward-looking statements, not historical facts, which are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs, and projections, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in InspireMD's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, or any updates in our current reports on Form 8-K filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and InspireMD's press release that accompanies this call, particularly the cautionary statements made in it. This call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, March 12th, 2025. Except as required by law, InspireMD disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Marvin Slosman, chief Executive Officer. Marvin, please go ahead.

Marvin Slosman

Thank you and good morning. We're pleased