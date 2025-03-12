Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
152.67K Followers

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Randy Giveans - EVP, IR & Business Development
Mads Peter Zacho - CEO
Gary Chapman - CFO
Oeyvind Lindeman - CCO

Conference Call Participants

Ben Nolan - Stifel
Spiro Dounis - Citi
Omar Nokta - Jefferies
Poe Fratt - AGP
Climent Molins - Value Investor's Edge

Randy Giveans

Welcome to the Navigator Holdings Conference call for the Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial results. On today’s call we have Mads Peter Zacho, Chief Executive Officer; Gary Chapman, Chief Financial Officer; Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Officer and myself, Randy Giveans, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development in North America.

I must advise you that this conference call is being recorded today. As we conduct today's presentation, we will be making various forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to the future expectations, plans and prospects from both a financial and operational perspective and are based on management assumptions, forecasts and expectations as of today's date, March 12th, 2025, and are as such subject to material risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ significantly from our forward-looking information and financial forecast. Additional information about these factors and assumptions are included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I will now pass the floor to Mads Peter Zacho, the company’s CEO. Please go ahead, Mads.

Mads Peter Zacho

Good morning and good afternoon, and thank you very much for joining this Navigator Gas Earnings Call for Q4 2024. As a start, I'll review the key data on our Q4 2024 performance and then I'll go over the outlook for the rest of the year. After that, Gary, Oeyvind and Randy will discuss the results in more detail.

Recommended For You

About NVGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVGS

Trending Analysis

Trending News