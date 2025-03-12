Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCPK:PEYUF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Jean-Paul Lachance - President and Chief Executive Officer

Todd Burdick - Vice President, Production

Chris Thompson - CIBC World Markets

Eric Busslinger - Unconventional Energy Research

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. J.P. Lachance, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Thanks, Olivia. Good morning, folks, and thanks for joining Peyto's fourth quarter and year-end 2024 conference call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everybody that all statements made by the company during this call are subject to the same forward-looking disclaimer and advisory set forth in the company's news release issued yesterday.

Here in the room with me to answer your questions today is Riley Frame, our VP of Engineering and Chief Operating Officer; Tavis Carlson, our CFO; Lee Curran, our VP of Drilling and Completions; Todd Burdick, our VP of Production; and Derick Czember, our VP of Land and Business Development.

Before we discuss the quarter and the year, on behalf of the management group, I'd like to thank the entire Peyto team both in the office and in the field for their contributions to a great quarter and a very strong year. We hit some real highs last year, which are detailed in the year-end press release from last night and the recent reserves report released in February.

But I think what's most important takeaway