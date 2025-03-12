Intel's Back On The Market: Market Cap Of $87.42B Is Too Low -- Upgrading To Buy

Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Our sell call played out well, with Intel Corporation crashing as much as 25% since we said to step out in February. Now, we're revisiting the stock and upgrading to a buy.
  • Intel Corporation now makes for an attractive takeover candidate and could see potential gains on PC Client TAM expansion, although tariff risks remain.
  • News broke this morning on a joint venture led by TSMC and involving Qualcomm, Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, that would strategically give TSMC less than 50% stake of Intel's foundry business.
  • We think INT stock's risk-reward profile is more favorable at current levels.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Lego star wars repairing computer motherboard

Bubbers13/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We’re upgrading Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) back to a buy; our strong sell call from February, “Downgrading Intel: Duck Before the Punch,” played out (pretty) well, with the stock dipping as much as 25% after and recovering slightly. Our pitch

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today for 20% off.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
9.82K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
INTC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News