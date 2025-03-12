War & Peace: How Changes In Europe Will Affect Investors

Can President Donald J. Trump broker a deal to end the war in Ukraine? He seems to think so, although critics feel his approach is too solicitous toward Russia. But, if he succeeds, how will that affect your investment strategies?

A. B. Goodman is a licensed attorney, securities industry dispute resolutions arbitrator, a writer of articles addressing issues of current interest, and a novelist. He is the author of the forthcoming action-packed Wall Street murder/mystery thriller, "The Bank."He holds a B.A. from Emory University, where he concentrated on history and economics. He also holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of California at Los Angeles Law School and is a member of the Bar, licensed to practice law in several jurisdictions. His career has consisted not only of prosecuting cases on behalf of clients, but in judging the claims of others. He serves as a member of the roster of neutral arbitrators of the National Futures Association (NFA) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.