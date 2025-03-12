Can President Donald J. Trump broker a deal to end the war in Ukraine? He seems to think so, although critics feel his approach is too solicitous toward Russia. But, if he succeeds, how will that affect your investment strategies?
War & Peace: How Changes In Europe Will Affect Investors
Summary
- European defense spending will surge, benefiting defense contractors like BAE Systems and Rheinmetall, as nations double down on security against Russia.
- Energy markets will realign, with Europe shifting fossil fuel purchases to the U.S. and Middle East, reducing costs and easing inflation.
- A stronger Euro will lower import costs but challenge European exporters, while U.S. dollar depreciation may benefit emerging market currencies.
- Peace in Ukraine will reduce geopolitical risks but won't return to pre-conflict norms, cementing Europe's focus on self-reliance and increased defense budgets.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.