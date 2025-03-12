Surge In War Spending Sends European Defense Stocks Soaring

Frank Holmes
Summary

  • The U.S. halts military aid to Ukraine, prompting Europe to ramp up defense spending, reshaping global markets and boosting European equities.
  • Germany leads with increased defense spending, driving a rally in the DAX Index, while the euro rebounds post-U.S. election.
  • European arms manufacturers see record gains, with stocks like Leonardo, Thales, and Rheinmetall surging amid heightened military demand.
  • Russia faces mounting military losses and economic strain, while China and Taiwan increase defense budgets, signaling a global shift in military priorities.
Military Operation at sunrise

The U.S. has poured more than $120 billion into Ukraine since its war with Russia began three years ago, but with a new administration in Washington, that support is grinding to a halt.

The White House announced last week that

This article was written by

Frank Holmes
Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RNMBF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

