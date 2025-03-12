Kontoor Brands: Appealing After Helly Hansen Deal

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Kontoor Brands' stock has dropped significantly due to concerns over leverage from the $900 million Helly Hansen acquisition amid rising tariffs and economic uncertainty.
  • Despite flat 2024 sales, Kontoor posted strong adjusted earnings and reduced net debt, with promising 2025 guidance and potential accretion from the Helly Hansen deal.
  • The acquisition diversifies Kontoor's portfolio, adding $680 million in sales and $80 million in EBITDA, though it increases leverage during uncertain times.
  • Shares are now trading at a more attractive valuation, but caution is advised due to economic and tariff risks.
Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have come under a great deal of pressure in recent weeks, following the purchase of Helly Hansen.

While 2025 guidance looks sound, and the business ended 2024 on a strong note, investors fear the leverage overhang

The Value Investor
26.65K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

