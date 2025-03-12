Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ben Messier - Director of IR and Business Development

Bob Gerrity - CEO

Brian Cree - President

Jimmy Henderson - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Grampp - Alliance Global Partners

Bobby Brooks - Northland Capital Markets

John White - Roth Capital Partners

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Vitesse Energy's call to discuss the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to the Director of Investor Relations and Business Development at Vitesse, Ben Messier. Thank you. You may begin.

Ben Messier

Good morning, and thank you for joining. Today, we will be discussing our 2024 results and the expectations for 2025, including the impact of the acquisition of Lucero Energy Corp which closed last Friday. Our 10-K and earnings were released yesterday after market close and an updated investor presentation can be found on the Vitesse website. I'm joined here this morning by Bob Gerrity, Vitesse' Chairman and CEO; our President, Brian Cree; and our CFO, Jimmy Henderson.

Before we begin, please be reminded that this call may contain estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Please review our earnings release and risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC for additional information.

In addition, today's discussion may reference non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to