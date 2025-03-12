March Fortune 500 Industry Leaders: 3 Ideal 'Safer' Buys

Mar. 12, 2025 6:55 PM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • **Investment Thesis**: Energy Transfer, Altria Group, and AT&T are the top 'safer' F500IL stocks, with dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share prices.
  • **Analyst Projections**: Brokers forecast net gains of 15.41% to 41.76% from the top ten F500IL dogs by March 2026.
  • **Market Conditions**: A 76.02% market correction could make all top ten high-yield F500IL stocks fair-priced, with dividends from $1K invested meeting or exceeding share prices.
  • **Cautionary Note**: Analysts' accuracy varies widely; consider market sentiment and potential price pull-backs for optimal dividend yield improvements.
  • **Source**: The June/July 2024 Fortune Magazine revealed the 500 biggest U.S. companies by-revenue and profits. Arnold-research focused on those industry-leaders using YCharts 3/10/25 data for Profits from 63.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Greyhounds on racetrack

ollo/E+ via Getty Images

Foreword

While over 60% of this collection of The Fortune 500 Industry Leaders (F500IL) is too pricey, or reveals relatively skinny dividends, three of the ten lowest priced F500IL are ready to buy, including the three “safer” catches. March found Energy Transfer (

Get The Whole Fortune500 Industry Leaders Dividend Underdog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on all your favorite, least favorite. or curiosity stock tickers to make them eligible for my future FA reader reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.03K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO, T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ET--
Energy Transfer LP Common Units
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
T--
AT&T Inc.
CSCO--
Cisco Systems, Inc.
OMC--
Omnicom Group Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News