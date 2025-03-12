Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (DRPRY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTCPK:DRPRY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Björn Scheib - Head of Investor Relations

Oliver Blume - Chairman of the Executive Board

Jochen Breckner - Member of the Executive Board, Finance and IT

Conference Call Participants

Tim Rokossa - Deutsche Bank

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs

José Asumendi - JPMorgan

Patrick Hummel - UBS

Stephen Reitman - Bernstein

Michael Tyndall - HSBC

Horst Schneider - BofA Securities

Philippe Houchois - Jefferies

Henning Cosman - Barclays

Björn Scheib

Welcome to our Analyst and Investors Conference 2025. My name is Björn Scheib, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Porsche AG. With me are Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board; and Jochen Breckner, Member of the Executive Board for Finance and IT. Both gentlemen will give you an update on our '24 results, our strategy and the outlook in 2025.

However, before we begin, let me remind you that any forward-looking statements to be made during this interstatement are subject to the risks and uncertainties mentioned in the safe harbor statement included in the partial materials online. This call will also be governed by this language.

And with that, I would like now hand over to Oli.

Oliver Blume

Yes. Thank you very much, Björn. A warm welcome from my side as well, and thank you for joining our analyst and investors conference. Jochen and I will give you a summary of the 2024 results, our strategy and our future potential based on our previous released disclosure documents. As you have seen, we have initiated our long in advanced plant generation change in the Board of Management. Jochen Breckner has taken over the finance and IT department. Matthias Becker, the Sales and Marketing Department. Generation change will be continued. Jochen is here with us today. He will outline our numbers and