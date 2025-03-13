Ameriprise Financial Q4: Record-Setting Results, Positive Momentum

David Johnson
400 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a high-quality business model honed over 130 years.
  • AMP just reported record setting Q4 2024 results, with EPS up +23% and AUM reaching $1.5 trillion, showcasing robust growth.
  • The company has a best-in-class ROE of 52.7%, 19 years of dividend growth, and beats the S&P 500 benchmark over time.
  • In this article, I outline the reasons why AMP is a “Buy” for long-term investors seeking capital appreciation.

Financial advisor having a meeting with couple

Bloom Productions

I rate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) a “Buy,” for capital appreciation focused investors who are looking for long-term buy and hold investments. The most important factors that influence my opinion of the stock are:

  • Has outperformed the

This article was written by

David Johnson
400 Followers
David A. Johnson is founder and principal of Endurance Capital Management, a New Jersey Limited Liability Company. As an investor entrepreneur, David invests in stocks, bonds, options, ETFs, REITs, real estate, closed end funds and alternative investment funds such as hedge funds and private credit. With over 30 years’ experience in investing, David holds a Master of Science (MS) Degree in Finance, with a concentration in Investment Analysis, from Boston University, a Certificate in Financial Planning, and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Fordham University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News