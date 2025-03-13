Even the best growth stories will occasionally see periods where a company’s growth momentum slows a bit and the Street starts questioning the valuation and growth assumptions. Such was the case with Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in the summer of
Penumbra Off And Running On Renewed Enthusiasm For Mechanical Thrombectomy
- Penumbra's shares have surged again on renewed confidence in mechanical thrombectomy growth and a competitor's acquisition, but the current valuation is high at over 7x 2025 revenue estimate.
- Penumbra's thrombectomy business grew significantly in Q4'24, with U.S. revenue up 27% and venous revenue up 40%, driven by ongoing market penetration and share gains.
- Future growth looks promising with new products like Thunderbolt in stroke thrombectomy and ongoing penetration of other mechanical thrombectomy markets, but Stryker's Inari remains a formidable rival.
- Despite strong growth prospects, Penumbra's current valuation already reflects these expectations, making it a less than ideal candidate for GARP-type investors.
