Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Balaji Gandhi - CFO

Chaim Indig - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Anne Samuel - JPMorgan

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Jailendra Singh - Triust Securities

Ryan Daniels - William Blair

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Ryan MacDonald - Needham & Company

Jeff Garro - Stephens

Daniel Grosslight - Citi Group

Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Phreesia's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

First, I would like to introduce Balaji Gandhi, Phreesia's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gandhi, you may begin.

Balaji Gandhi

Thank you, operator. Good evening, and welcome to Phreesia's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended on January 31, 2025. Joining me on today's call is Chaim Indig, our Chief Executive Officer. A more complete discussion of our results can be found in our earnings press release and in our related Form 8-K submission to the SEC, including our quarterly stakeholder letter, both issued after the markets closed today.

These documents are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.phreesia.com. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our Investor Relations website at ir.phreesia.com following the conclusion of this call.

During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding trends, our anticipated growth, our strategies, predictions about our industry, and the anticipated performance of our business, including our outlook regarding future financial results. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements.

Such risks are described more fully in