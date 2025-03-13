SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Blum – Lytham Partners

Joel Fruendt – Chief Executive Officer

Tom Chesterman – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the SenesTech Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, today’s event is being recorded.

I’d now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.

Robert Blum

All right. Great. Thank you so much, and thank you all for joining us today, as the operator mentioned, to discuss SenesTech’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, and this is for the period ended December 31, 2024.

With us on the call representing the company today is Mr. Joel Fruendt, the company’s Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Tom Chesterman, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. At the conclusion of today’s prepared remarks, we will open the call for a question-and-answer session. If you dialed into the call through the traditional teleconference line as the operator indicated, please press star then one to ask a question and if you are listening through the webcast player and would like to ask a question, you can submit your question through the Ask a Question feature in the webcast player.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statements. Statements made by the management team of SenesTech during the course of this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. And such forward-looking