biote Corp. (BTMD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Szymon Serowiecki - Investor Relations

Mark Beard - Executive Chairman

Bret Christensen - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Peterson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Les Sulewski - Truist Securities

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

George Kelly - ROTH Capital Partners

Alex Fuhrman - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Biote Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Szymon Serowiecki at Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Szymon Serowiecki

Thank you for joining us today. This afternoon, Biote published financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year on December 31, 2024. This news release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Hosting today's call are Mark Beard, Executive Chairman, Bret Christensen, Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Peterson, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the company's financial results, future performance and growth opportunities, business outlook, strategies, goals, research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities, competitive position, regulatory process operations, benefits of its solutions, the anticipated impact of macroeconomic results on its business, goals of operations, financial conditions, and other matters that do not relate to historical facts.

These statements are not guaranteed to future performance. They are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the company's control. Actual results could differ from material expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are based on management current expectations as of today.