electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 12, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Goldberger - CEO & Director

Joshua Lev - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Tyler Bussian - Brookline Capital

Operator

[Call Starts Abruptly] As part of our ongoing efforts to reduce costs and drive profitability, management has opted to host this earnings call on Zoom rather than using a more costly service provider. This will be our first time hosting the call independently, so we appreciate your patience as we work through any potential technical issues.

At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode. Please make sure to mute yourself. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation, and instructions for participants that are logged in to the online webinar will be provided after management's prepared remarks.

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dan Goldberger, electroCore's Chief Executive Officer.

Dan Goldberger

Thank you all for participating in today's electroCore earnings call. Joining me today is Josh Lev, our Chief Financial Officer and our Investor Relations firm, FNK IR. Earlier today, electroCore published results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the Company's website. I apologize for the late start this afternoon. We are in Washington for meetings at the FDA this week.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that, management will make statements during the call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of