Summary

  • FuelCell Energy reported mixed Q1/FY2025 results, with revenue underperformance partially offset by a slight top-line beat.
  • While recent restructuring initiatives have resulted in somewhat reduced operating expenses, the company continues to burn substantial amounts of cash.
  • While management highlighted the company's data center opportunity, there won't be any material revenues from these efforts for at least the next couple of years.
  • Declining market capitalization and trading volume have limited the company's ability to replenish dwindling cash balances through persistent open market sales.
  • With no viable path to profitability, FuelCell Energy might run out of funds in FY2027. Consequently, I am reiterating my "Sell" rating on the common shares. In addition, I am downgrading the company's Preferred Shares from "Buy" to "Sell".
Image of hydrogen power generation

Hiroshi Watanabe

Note:

I have covered FuelCell Energy, Inc. or "FuelCell Energy" (NASDAQ:FCEL, OTCPK:FCELB) previously, so investors should consider this article an update to my earlier work on the company.

Earlier this week, FuelCell Energy reported mixed Q1/FY2025 results, with revenue

Henrik Alex
19.8K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

