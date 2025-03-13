The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Norberto Aja - Investor Relations

Marla Beck - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Monahan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Oliver Chen - TD Cowen

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Ashley Helgans - Jefferies

Jon Block - Stifel

Navin Tsai - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Beauty Health Company Fourth Quarter and 2024 Full Year Earnings and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Norberto Aja of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Norberto Aja

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining the Beauty Health Company's conference call to discuss our fourth quarter and 2024 full year financial results. We will release our results earlier this afternoon, which can be found on our corporate website at beautyhealth.com.

Joining me on the call today is Beauty Health's Chief Executive Officer, Marla Beck; along with our Chief Financial Officer, Mike Monahan.

Before we begin however, I would like to remind everyone of the Company's safe harbor language. Management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks related to our business, please see the Company's filings with the SEC. This call will present non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are in the earnings press release furnished to the SEC and available on our website. Following Management's prepared remarks, we will open the