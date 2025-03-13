Today, I want to take a look at NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE), which, in my opinion, has a lot of potential into the future, and with its falling stock price, I want to explain why I rate it as a
NexGen Energy: If Things Work Out, The Upside Is Huge
Summary
- NexGen Energy is a 'Buy' due to its likely mining approval and significant future revenue generation from the Arrow Deposit uranium project.
- The company has secured its first-ever sales agreement to supply 1Mlb of U3O8 annually from 2029 to 2033.
- If the NXE's operations go as expected, valuation models indicate an intrinsic value of $15.17, representing a 233.49% upside from the current trading price of $4.55.
- NexGen's low debt levels and healthy balance sheet further support the Buy rating, despite potential risks from future nuclear fusion advancements.
