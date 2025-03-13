VAW: The Materials Sector's Pullback Is An Opportunity

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The Materials sector has seen strong performance but faces recession concerns; : Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares remains a buy due to solid valuation and technical support.
  • VAW tracks a benchmark index of materials sector stocks, using a full-replication strategy, and has $4 billion in assets.
  • Despite recent poor performance and high volatility, VAW's valuation is attractive, with a P/E ratio of 18.6x and a PEG ratio that's fair.
  • Technical analysis suggests VAW is nearing key support levels, with potential resistance at $200 and significant trading volume offering cushion.

Engineer transferring fuel

Andy Andrews

The Materials sector was flying high through the middle of February. This resource-heavy area was the best-performing of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, even outpacing the suddenly on-fire Health Care space. It benefitted from a falling dollar, rising gold and

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
