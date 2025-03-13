HFRO: Oversubscribed Tender Offer, Still A Massive -55% Discount To NAV

Summary

  • HFRO's common shares trade at a massive -55% discount to NAV, reflecting market skepticism about the fund's illiquid holdings and management practices.
  • HFRO launched a tender offer to exchange common shares for Series B preferred shares, which was oversubscribed 2x, indicating high demand for less volatile investments.
  • Series B preferred shares offer a 5.375% coupon and lower volatility, but common shares remain pressured due to illiquid investments and potential recession risks.
  • The fund's long-term outlook remains bleak without successful exits from underlying investments, and common shares will likely stay under pressure.
Large vs. small

Thesis

The Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) is a closed end fund we last covered last year, when we described the very illiquid nature of the underlying holdings and the relationship between the CEF manager and the holding companies

