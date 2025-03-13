Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Mossberg - Investor Relations Representative

Dan Friedberg - Chairman

Perry Moss - Chief Executive Officer

Brett Johnston - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Spychalla - Craig-Hallum

Gerry Sweeney - ROTH Capital

Owen Rickert - Northland Capital Markets

Greg Kitt - Pinnacle Family Office

Nelson Obus - Wynnefield Capital

George Melas - MKH Management

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Quest Resource Holding Corp. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference call over to Mr. Dave Mossberg, Investor Relations Representative. Please go ahead.

Dave Mossberg

Thank you, Operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on the call.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that this conference call may contain predictions, estimates and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future performance of Quest.

Use of words like anticipate, project, estimate, expect, intend, believe and other similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on Quest’s current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions, and involve significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual events or Quest results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors which are discussed in greater detail in Quest filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements and to consult our SEC filings for additional risks and uncertainties. Quest forward-looking statements are presented as of the date made, and we disclaim any duty to update such statements unless required by law to