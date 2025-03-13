In June 2023, I highlighted how the market overreacted to a Geodrill (OTCQX:GEODF, TSX:GEO:CA) quarterly report and their announcement to shut down of operations in Burkina Faso. Now, twenty months later, the company
Geodrill: A Classic Pickaxe Play Positioned For Growth
Summary
- Geodrill is a "pickaxe play" on the mining sector, benefiting from sustained exploration spending without mitigated risks of commodity price fluctuations.
- Strong revenue growth and margin expansion are driven by multi-year, multi-rig contracts with Tier-1 mining clients, particularly in gold and copper exploration.
- Geographic diversification reduces risk, with recent expansions into Chile, Egypt, and potential entry into Saudi Arabia strengthening long-term revenue visibility.
- Valuation remains compelling, as Geodrill trades below industry peers, despite improving fundamentals, high rig utilization, and a growing order book.
